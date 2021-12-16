I read with interest the letter from Anita French concerning The Mall at Turtle Creek. I, too, very much miss the mall.
Our favorite stores were the three "B's" — Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, and Bed, Bath, & Beyond. We spent a lot of time (and money!) in these stores and every time I drive by and see where these three stores used to sit, and now it's just a concrete pad, it makes me want to cry. There aren't any other comparable stores like these in Jonesboro. I heard once that we're going to get another bookstore, but haven't heard anything else about this since.
I also used to enjoy walking through the interior of the mall and shopping around, and also grabbing a bite to eat at the food court — all gone now. I used to eat lunch there once in a while, too, before I retired.
Personally, I was proud of the mall and talked it up whenever I got the chance. It was really something to have such a beautiful shopping mall in the area.
Now it's just a concrete pad, apparently forgotten. I haven't heard any word on any sort of rebuilding effort. I guess the owners of the mall took the insurance money and ran.
It's a crying shame.
David E. Snow
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.