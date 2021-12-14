I miss The Mall at Turtle Creek. Never thought I would say it. Living in other larger cities, I hated them. I thought it was uncool to hang out in a mall.
As I aged, I dreaded when my kids wanted to go shopping, and cringed at the shiny marketing the 1990s/2000s spewed out to separate us from our money.
Then I moved to Jonesboro as a single mom. My preteen would meet friends at The Mall at Turtle Creek — knowing some of the employees there, I felt I could trust the environment enough to occasionally leave them there.
I began to enjoy the mall as a kind of community gathering. I appreciated having a place to kill time, a place to walk during inclement weather, or go to specialty shops like Earthbound and feel I fit in. And yes, I spent money there! Now in my 60s, I’d even considered getting a part-time job there.
But 2020 changed all that. Yes, the pandemic hit, but I’m talking about "The Tornado." It took an important resource from Jonesboro and the surrounding rural communities. We all hoped they would rebuild, but they’re clearly not.
I don’t know the details, but it hurts to think Brookfield Properties of Chicago, the owner, may have gone solely on costs/profits, and not considering the huge ramifications of losing the only indoor community hangout for our residents of all ages, races and religions. COVID will pass eventually, but where will we gather again?
Yes, I miss the mall.
Anita French
Jonesboro
