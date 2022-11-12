There is no shame in admitting that you made a mistake and we here in Craighead County have made a grave one and need to correct it. Defunding our library is about to have serious and devastating impacts on our community.
Beyond costing good people - our friends and neighbors who work in the public library system - their jobs, it will soon cost all of us valuable services that the library offers. What's more, it has already damaged the reputation of our community, making Craighead County and Jonesboro look like backwards places that do not value education and community, a factor that will surely hurt our county in drawing new business and residents.
If the tremendous growth and progress we've been blessed with stalls or reverses, it will be this moment that we should look back to when we ask why. But the great thing about our democracy is that there is always another election. We can rectify our mistake as soon as the next chance presents itself and we should.
The people who worked to cut the library's funding and hurt our community lied repeatedly and convinced so many that it wouldn't be as bad as it is about to be. They pandered to the worst in human nature - fear, prejudice, hate, and exploited the power of dishonesty and rumor. As we see the consequences of what they've done to our home, let us remember that they aren't to be believed about anything. And let us rectify this mistake soon.
