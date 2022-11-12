There is no shame in admitting that you made a mistake and we here in Craighead County have made a grave one and need to correct it. Defunding our library is about to have serious and devastating impacts on our community.

Beyond costing good people - our friends and neighbors who work in the public library system - their jobs, it will soon cost all of us valuable services that the library offers. What's more, it has already damaged the reputation of our community, making Craighead County and Jonesboro look like backwards places that do not value education and community, a factor that will surely hurt our county in drawing new business and residents.