I was surprised to see "proselytized" used on the front page of the Oct. 16 Sun as if it were a bad thing.
Ironically, the very next day I saw a televised interview in which noted atheist magician Penn Jillette state that proselytizing was the most caring, loving thing a person could do since it showed the person cared enough about another person that he was unwilling to let the person spend an eternity in destruction, (Actually, he used a four-letter name that meant the same place).
Penn said failure to do so showed hate for the person with whom we disagree. While I disagree with Penn on his atheist views, I must concur on his statements in that interview.
I commend Mark Nichols for being the loving and caring individual he obviously is. I do not know if he ever considers running for political office, but I wish he would. We need more people with the concern for others, which he demonstrates.
There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding about the dispute concerning the library. I have attended the last three library board meetings. The proposal under discussion has not been to remove books from the library but rather whether the children's section is the appropriate location for sexually oriented material.
The misunderstanding probably results from those wanting it in that section have used much time in the meetings trying to proselytized those who do not into accepting their desire for it to remain in the children's section.
James Elwyn Hinds
Jonesboro
