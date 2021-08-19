Luke 12:48 tells us that to whom much is given, much is required. America has been given much. God has blessed this nation immensely.
We have squandered and corrupted what we have been given, so God is taking away our blessings. The Woke movement, teaching critical race theory, promoting BLM and LGBTQ, criminal justice reform, defunding the police, lying, corrupt two-faced money-hungry and power-hungry leaders in both parties and members like AOC and the squad who hate America are all part of the division and destruction of America, which is happening before our very eyes.
Twitter is allowing the Taliban on its platform but banned President Donald Trump. The Biden administration has been in office seven months and what a disaster. Border crisis, Afghanistan crisis, crime crisis, shut down Keystone pipeline costing American jobs and lost our energy independence, gas on average is $1 a gallon higher, high grocery prices and shortages, massive increase in national debt and spending, infringing on individual rights with COVID while releasing thousands of illegal immigrants, some sick with COVID, into our cities and towns.
Biden rarely takes questions from reporters, is a weak president, which has given our allies and enemies the perception of a weak America. So, no, Joe "America is not back." Kamala Harris is a pitiful excuse to represent blacks or women.
America is divided and quickly losing it's moral Godly foundation that is required for God's blessings to continue. We are watching the beginning of the fall of America unless there is a revival across our land. Some of these things would not be happening if Trump were still president, but even he couldn't fix the immoral spiritual decay of America.
Diane Parnell
Jonesboro
