It’s been a good summer for climate activists who are pushing the false narrative of “climate change.”

We had the Canadian wildfires with smoke drifting into other parts of North America. Then there were hotter than usual temperatures in many parts of the country (it’s summertime and I predict temperatures will drop this fall, winter and spring, as usual), followed by a devastating fire in Maui, and then Hurricane Idalia.

(c) 2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.