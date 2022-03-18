This May, Jonesboro residents will have the opportunity to decide on a measure to change the way we elect half the city council members serving in our city government. The proposal offers voters the option to vote for the “Election of City of Jonesboro Position One Council Members by only the residents of the ward they serve beginning at the next regular election for that seat.” This is a needed step forward for our city that Jonesboro is long overdue in taking.
Most voters probably don’t realize that under the current system the person that you and your neighbors elect to represent you is not guaranteed to be your representative. This is because in an at-large system, a person who loses the ward but can win elsewhere in the city will become your representative over the objections of the people they are supposed to represent in the ward. This flies in the face of the most basic ideas of representation in American government and should change.
Additionally, this measure will give people of ordinary means a chance to outwork big money campaigns by being able to go door to door, beating money with hard work and shoe leather. It will also make sure that as Jonesboro grows there will still be at least one person who has to address neighborhood level concerns in each ward, having to answer only to the people that live there. This is an important check on our city’s growth, making sure people of ordinary means can still serve in local government and that no concern goes neglected without accountability.
This proposal may not be perfect to some. It offers a hybrid system and while I myself would prefer a totally ward system I do hope that those skeptical will at least be open to this as a compromise. Jonesboro has no reason to fear ward voting however, either hybrid or total. Most cities use strictly ward voting systems. The few that don’t usually use a hybrid system of some sort. Cities both smaller and larger than Jonesboro do so without any negative consequences and Jonesboro is unusual in keeping an at-large system for so long despite its massive flaws.
Early voting in this election begins Monday, May 9th, and runs until the election day of Tuesday, May 24th. You must be registered to vote by April 25th of this year to participate. The item will appear on the ballot in both Democratic and Republican primaries, so regardless of your party or who you are voting for, make sure to mark your ballot FOR “the election of the Position One Council Member by only the residents of the ward in which they serve.”
David McAvoy
Jonesboro ForWard Chairman
