The public library is not a church or place of worship; it is a social gathering for those who enjoy reading.
Now from what I am reading in The Jonesboro Sun, I see that the library board member, Mark Nichols, has used the library as sort of a place of worship, where he has gone as far as handing out a religious DVD.
As a taxpayer, I believe that the library that I pay for should be open to everyone and that includes those of the LGBT community. When a board member starts shunning those away, then in my opinion, that calls for dismissal. Because once again, the library is open for all.
I don’t care what community you are part of, you should always be welcome to visit the library.
As for the recent display that the library had, the past is the past — let it go! There’s no sense in us continuing to talk about it, after it’s happened. It didn’t cause anyone any physical harm, so let’s drop the issue and move on!
Jason Rufkhar
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.