I moved a few boxes of knickknacks, books and paperwork from my office earlier this week to our new location at 1300 Stone St.
As we’ve cleaned out and cleared out a lot of the flotsam and jetsam from the decades The Sun called 518 Carson St. home in downtown Jonesboro, it’s apparent that most of the stuff left by previous employees and administrations was now junk and trash.
Still, there are some valuable historical documents that reside at 518 Carson St., and we’ve been fortunate to make deals with local historians and archivists to ensure that the history of The Sun is maintained for future generations.
Highest on that list are the bound volumes of The Jonesboro Sun going back to the early 1930s. Dozens of these giant books of the daily newspaper have been stored for reference in our library room at 518 Carson St.
Moving to a smaller, more size-appropriate facility, left us wondering exactly what we would do with all these bound volumes. Enter Danny Honnoll, Lloyd McCracken and former Sun editor Roy Ockert – all members of the Craighead County Historical Society.
Through conversations with folks at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, a unique solution was found. The bound volumes, through the efforts of library technical services manager Nathan Whitmire and other staff, are being moved to and stored at the library, where each page of tens of thousands of pages will be digitized using a scanner that can be positioned above each page.
That’s big job.
The best part is that once digitized, the pages will be able to be searched by word.
Now that’s impressive.
As it stands now, if you don’t have an exact date or one very close to the date a story was published, finding a particular article or photo in these bound volumes is like trying to find a needle in a giant haystack.
Nearly impossible.
The same goes for the microfilm archives that every page of the bound volumes has been stored on at the library and here at The Sun. If you don’t know the date, it’s unlikely you can find what you’re looking for unless you get lucky.
Folks mostly search for obituaries of family members or tragic news events, and they often have a date or one close that allows them to find the published articles.
Without a date, most other information is nearly impossible to pinpoint.
By being able to search by word, like someone’s name, a business or organization, dates when those names were published would direct the user to the appropriate pages.
Voila!
With this technology and the library’s efforts, the bound volumes now become something much more useful than giant doorstops of information from the past, and that’s a great gift the library will be giving to the community.
We’ve also been fortunate to contact those interested in keeping other archived materials we’ve kept at The Sun for decades – many of which have already been picked up and saved for future generations.
It’s amazing how much a newspaper accumulates over the decades. Some of it is important historical information, but much of it is simply outdated equipment and office gadgets that no longer serve any purpose.
When I started in the newspaper business in 1982, I used a manual 1955 Royal typewriter with brown Associated Press paper running from a roll on the floor through the typewriter. When I finished a story, I ripped off the paper and handed it to a copy editor, who marked up the story with a red pen using editing symbols that have long since vanished from the business.
If the copy editor had to use too many red editing marks, he’d hand the story back to me to retype.
Once approved, the copy editor would hand the edited article to the typesetter, who would retype it into a computerized system that printed out the story on paper film. The paper film would be developed, cut to size, run through a waxer and then pasted to a dummy page.
Once completed, the page was photographed by a huge camera and the negative burned onto a plate. The plate was then wrapped around one of the press cylinders, where ink stuck to the black and gray words and photos as newsprint wound its way through the press.
Today, we use an internet cloud-based word processing and photo system that page designers in St. Joseph, Mich., can access to layout our pages each day. Using other programs, those pages are then sent through the internet to our printing plant in Paducah, Ky., where plates of The Sun are printed on a state-of-the-art press that allows us to have color on every page.
The newspapers, many days with inserts added, are then trucked to Northeast Arkansas post offices before 4 a.m., where they are delivered by mail that day. And, of course, all the pages and separate articles and photos are automatically uploaded to our website – jonesborsun.com – for digital subscribers to access anytime after midnight.
According to a Google search, the German-language Relation aller Fürnemmen und gedenckwürdigen Historien, printed from 1605 onwards by Johann Carolus in Strasbourg, is often recognized as the first newspaper.
Boy, have things changed.
I’m looking forward to moving into our new offices, but to quote Shakespeare, “parting is such sweet sorrow.” It’s sweet to be moving to a new location that’s been completely renovated, but sorrowful to leave a place I’ve spent the past decade of my career.
One thing I’ve learned to expect in the newspaper business – and life in general – is that change is a constant, so you better embrace to it. Someone is always trying to invent a better mousetrap.
