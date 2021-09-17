As you’ve read on today’s front page, The Sun is moving – soon. I believe it’s a positive step in the evolution of our newspaper.
I’ve spent much of my life the past nine and a half years here at 518 Carson St., surrounded by an ever-growing St. Bernards Medical Center and a shrinking staff at The Sun as technology has driven newspapers along different routes.
I wasn’t surprised to learn that St. Bernards purchased our building. It makes perfect sense, what with a big chunk of the area in the middle of its medical complex land-locked by our large building.
Whatever use hospital officials determine, our property will become a greater asset to the community for it is far too large for our current purposes.
I’m looking forward to our new home at 1300 Stone St. It’s in the process of being renovated all shiny and new for us to move into. It’s a more centralized location as Jonesboro has grown. We don’t have an exact date yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know.
I’ve spent the past 39 years of my career in the newspaper business after graduating from the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas. I’ve seen the changes from manual typewriters to electric to the advent of computers and the World Wide Web, from “souping” film and processing prints in the darkroom to digital cameras and computer desktop technology, from black and white to vivid color.
Like many industries that have evolved and changed over the past few decades, it has been a roller-coaster ride – most of the time exciting and fun.
Time stands still for no one, and there is always someone challenging – disrupting – the status quo to shake up industries – albeit not always better for some.
The false obituary on newspapers was first written when radio hit the airwaves. Then came television, but newspapers actually thrived into the 1990s and early 2000s. The World Wide Web has done the most damage to newspapers, even though many, like ours, can be found on the internet, even in page form.
So many people today believe information should be free. I learned at an early age that you get what you pay for, and that’s certainly true when it comes to “news.”
When I first started in the business we used newspaper archives and the library to research the history of news stories. Now, everyone has most of the information available worldwide in the palm of their hands.
Isn’t it odd that we somehow seem less knowledgeable for it.
There are so many sources of fake information on the internet and social media sites that lack any accountability, but serve as gripe and conspiracy theory factories for those who share the same false narrative and anger. Many of today’s politicians use it to divide us to ensure their base – whoever is in the majority – is appeased and the longevity of their political careers assured.
My Uncle Picket McClanahan, who was born in 1889 and lived to be 99, always told me that to ensure our democratic republic you only vote for the same politician once. I’ve often violated his advice, but think it makes perfect sense.
It’s been a tough transition to publishing five days a week and being delivered by mail. The worldwide pandemic has taken its toll on our friends and loved ones as well as many of our businesses. Ours is no exception.
However, adapting to these changes has ensured our continued survival, as will our move to Stone Street.
While our business model has been disrupted, we are still producing the best news product in Northeast Arkansas and, with your continued patronage, will continue to do so for many years to come.
To our subscribers and advertisers, I am deeply grateful for your continued patronage. Once this COVID-19 scourge has become a thing of the past, I’ll look forward to seeing more of you at our new location.
Chris Wessel, editor of The Sun, can be reached at 935-5525, Ext. 250, or cwessel@jonesborosun.com.
