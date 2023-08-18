The year was 1861, and after a divisive presidential election, the nation was tearing itself apart. Eight states had seceded from the Union. And now, Isaac Murphy faced a choice.

In May 1861, the Arkansas Secession Convention had reconvened after the battle at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. After the fall of the Union base, President Abraham Lincoln called for troops from the still-loyal states to defend the Union. For the states of the Upper South, this was too much. Shortly after Lincoln’s announcement, Virginia, which had initially voted against secession, voted to pull out. Now it was Arkansas’s turn to decide, and the delegates were pushing heavily for secession.

