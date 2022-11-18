Sometimes, there is a high price to pay for principles. For Tom Murton, his principles dictated fairness for the least sympathetic in society, prison inmates. However, Murton’s brief but controversial tenure as an Arkansas prison superintendant brought nationwide attention to problems within the state’s prisons which paved the way for later reforms.

He was born in California in 1928. He later moved to Oklahoma where he received a degree in animal husbandry from Oklahoma State University in 1950. He briefly served in the military and also worked as a deputy U.S. Marshal in Alaska. In the early 1960s, just after Alaska gained statehood, he worked to establish the new state’s prison system.

Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He is the proud father of six children. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges@southark.edu.