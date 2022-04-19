Bob Dylan fans – who go to as many of his shows as possible – are sometimes referred to as Bobcats. It’s like Parrotheads are to Jimmy Buffett, and Deadheads to The Grateful Dead. Some just call them crazy.
I saw my 21st Bob Dylan concert April 9 at The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.
The biggest cheer from the audience during the show came after the opening line of “False Prophet” from his latest album Rough And Rowdy Ways (2020):
Another day that don’t end
Another ship goin’ out
Another day of anger, bitterness, and doubt
I know how it happened
I saw it begin
I opened my heart to the world and the world came in
The next biggest reaction came during his song “Mother of Muses” from the same album, with references to Elvis Presley and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
People really like Bob or they don’t. There’s not a lot of fence sitting when it comes to Dylan, but no one can deny his success, his impact on music and culture, or his stick-to-itiveness.
At 80 years old he’s a singer, songwriter, painter, sculptor, actor, author, and maker of whiskey. He’s been the recipient of 10 Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Dove Award, a Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize for Literature.
He’s received honorary doctorate degrees from Princeton, and St. Andrews University in Scotland, and received Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the French Legion of Honor Award.
He’s been putting out records for 60 years. He’s the first recording artist to chart at least one album each decade on Billboard’s Top 40 from the 1960s through the 2020s. He’s in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Dylan’s released 39 studio albums, 15 live albums, 95 singles, 16 approved Bootleg Series volumes and many more compilation-type albums.
His Never Ending Tour has been going on worldwide since 1988. He’s done 3,142 live shows over the last 34 years. The only gap in the tour was when shows had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He did about 650 concerts during his career before 1988.
In 2020 Dylan sold his music catalog of more than 600 songs to the Universal Music Publishing Group for an estimated $300 million. The Fender Stratocaster he played at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, when he famously horrified some fans by going electric, sold for $965,000. His hand-written lyrics to “Like a Rolling Stone” sold for $2 million dollars.
In 1963 he performed his songs “When The Ship Comes In” and “Only A Pawn In Their Game” at the March on Washington before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his iconic “I Have A Dream” speech.
Jimmy Carter, while accepting the Democratic nomination for president in 1976, quoted JFK, but he also quoted Dylan from his song “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding).”
At Bill Clinton’s 1993 presidential inauguration Dylan played “Chimes of Freedom.”
In 1997 at the request of performing for Pope John Paul II, Dylan played “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” and “Forever Young.”
The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan album from 1963, which includes “Blowin’ In The Wind,” was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2003.
And at a White House concert in 2010 in Celebration of Music from the Civil Rights Movement he chose to sing “The Times They Are-A Changin,’” for the Obamas and their guests.
His new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Simon & Schuster) will be released in November.
So, he’s done a lot in 80 years, which seems like a long time in some ways, but not such a long time in other ways, because time goes so fast. For example, just 80 years to the day before Dylan was born, Col. Elmer Ellsworth became the first Union officer killed during the Civil War (May 24, 1861). Virginia had just ratified secession, and James Jackson, who ran the Marshall House Inn in Alexandria, Virginia, was flying a Confederate flag over the establishment. Ellsworth yanked the flag down, which Jackson said would only happen over his dead body. Jackson killed Ellsworth, and then sure enough, Jackson’s body was dead.
About 40 years later, Dylan’s grandparents moved to the U.S. from eastern Europe at the beginning of the 20th century to get away from the persecution of Jews. His paternal grandparents came from Odessa, Russia, present-day Ukraine.
Another 40 years goes by and it’s World War II as Dylan comes into the world. His determination to be a musical superstar and the voice of a generation surely was reinforced in 1957 when he performed a rock song on piano during his high school talent show in Hibbing, Minnesota, and the principal pulled the curtain on him because he thought it was “inappropriate.” Educators should never underestimate the influence they have over young people.
Just last month, Olekdandra Zaritska, a member of the Ukrainian band Kazka, performed Dylan’s scathing classic “Masters of War” at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Nothing else could have been more appropriate.
I like Dylan because he’s been able to do whatever he wanted, the way he wanted, for as long as he’s wanted, and somehow get away with it. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is. And, his songs often reflect the truth that times change, but the world – not so much.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
