Editor’s note: This is an updated column that was originally published shortly after Jerry Lewis died on Aug. 20, 2017.
I saw him on stage in 1997 at The Orpheum Theatre in Memphis.
It was the national tour of the Broadway musical revival of “Damn Yankees.” He was Mr. Applegate (the Devil). He was Jerry Lewis.
Halfway through the show he did a standup segment in a red suit, and he wore a straw hat, like something from the old Vaudeville days. He was doing tricks with his cane, and delivering rapid-fire religious jokes one after another (because he was the Devil) … get it?
It’s one of the few times I laughed so hard I cried.
Lewis died last Sunday at the age of 91. It isn’t difficult to find really bad things that have been written or said about him during his long life. We may hear more of that now that he’s gone. All I know is that he made me laugh as long as I can remember.
He started in show business at the age of 5. His parents, who were performers, usually left him with whichever relatives could take care of him while they were on the road. He was an only child.
Lewis was candid about always seeking the approval of his father, which is something he never really realized except by way of a surrogate, his comedy partner, Dean Martin.
Martin was nine years older than Lewis. They teamed up in 1946. Lewis was 20, Martin 29. They split up 10 years later after working the biggest nightclubs, having a radio show, working as co-hosts of a live television program, and releasing 16 hit films.
As a kid I never missed those movies when they were on television, or the ones Lewis did on his own (about twice as many). I’ve been revisiting some of them this week.
And even though Lewis had been kicked out of his gig hosting his Labor Day Telethon to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association a few years ago, I still think of him each year as that holiday weekend approaches. I was watching it in 1976 when Frank Sinatra surprised Lewis by bringing Dean Martin by to say hello. They were back together after 20 years. It is estimated Lewis raised more than $2 billion for MDA.
So there are nice things that have been said about him, too. Last Sunday, Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy, tweeted: “Dear Jerry, Dad will be as happy to see you as I’m sad to see you go. Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I’ll always love you.”
Lots of other celebrities put out messages of love and gratitude for all the laughter he brought us.
For me, watching his movies this week was like having some kind of comfort food – something that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, high in carbohydrates, and associated with childhood.
I don’t know what all demons Jerry Lewis may have dealt with, but he did say in an interview once that when he was performing all his pain went away. Maybe that’s why he never stopped.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
