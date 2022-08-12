In reference to the stories in The Sun about homeless animals, I have a story of my own. We live south of Jonesboro, on the Ridge. This is a favorite dumping grounds for animals. Over the years we have taken in many of them.
We had cats (now deceased) that we had up to 14 or 15 years. We had them fixed and gave them all their shots. We now have two female cats, one that has had three litters and one that is about to have a litter. We have taken in five of them and had them fixed and given their shots.
We also have three male cats hanging around. We are trying to feed them all so they won't go hungry. Our cat food bill is about $60 a week. It is getting hard since we are both on Social Security.
We have called everyone we can think of and no one will help. We can't pay vet bills for all of them that some sorry person dropped off. One would think that a wealthy county, like Craighead, could come up with money to take care of this problem. They can build big complexes and such, but they can't help take care of the animals that need it so much. Could someone please help me with this problem.
