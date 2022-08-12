In reference to the stories in The Sun about homeless animals, I have a story of my own. We live south of Jonesboro, on the Ridge. This is a favorite dumping grounds for animals. Over the years we have taken in many of them.

We had cats (now deceased) that we had up to 14 or 15 years. We had them fixed and gave them all their shots. We now have two female cats, one that has had three litters and one that is about to have a litter. We have taken in five of them and had them fixed and given their shots.