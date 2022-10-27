The library millage funding reduction is not about defunding or closing our library. The library now has over $6 million surplus in the bank and if the proposed millage reduction passes the library will still have adequate funds for a community our size. Property values will only continue to rise and therefore their funds will also increase.
We rarely ever see taxes that will sunset and this is our opportunity to reduce the millage property owners pay (from 2 mills to 1 mill) to a level other libraries in communities our size operate on. The fact is we are overfunding our library and by voting ‘yes’ on reducing the library millage funding, it will only mean a more efficiently run library while saving taxpayers money during a time when families are struggling to pay their bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.