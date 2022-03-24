Trump never secured any border, President Biden never opened up any border, we have never been energy independent. The Keystone pipeline is as well today, as it has ever been. What President Biden did was stop a needless extension of the XL pipeline. The problem with that is, it just don’t sound as good to say he stopped a useless extension, that held zero incentive for America, and held the possibility of destroying precious ground water used for the sustenance of life…
Donald Trump is interested in Trump first, and only. And as far as being ‘feared and respected,’ I would suggest that, as a rule, world leaders do not express fear or respect, by laughing, openly and out loud, at the leader of the free world. They did laugh at Donald Trump. On live television, for the entire world to see. Know why? Because he was a laughingstock. He made America a laughingstock.
And while Trump may not have been afraid of taking questions daily, he very rarely did. And, on the rare occasions he did, he lied. In fact, he lied more than 30,573 times, in his four years in office.
January 6, 2021 was a dress rehearsal, and the invasion of Ukraine is a training exercise. I fully expect us to be in the same boat as Ukraine when Trump loses again. And, of course he’ll lose because that is what losers do. Never forget 5-10-17!
Jim Taylor
Caraway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.