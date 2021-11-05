After Mark Nichols handed out copies of "In His Image: Delighting In God's Plan For Gender and Sexuality" after a library board meeting, I watched the film.
As a queer woman, many of its arguments are painfully familiar. It’s conversion therapy adjacent at least. At worst, it teaches people to hurt those they say they care about under the guise of spiritual care.
In a recent guest column in The Sun, Mr. Nichols tried to drag the conversation away from his actions. Cries of, “It’s not related to conversion therapy!” from him and his allies tell me everything, I, an actual queer person, need to know. A hit dog, as they say, is gonna holler.
I don’t have a problem with any faith as long as that faith brings joy to people. However, a faith that requires people to conform to sex, gender and sexuality binary systems that are anti-science and ahistorical in order to belong is morally bankrupt. A faith that demands people of other faiths or no faith subjugate themselves to the values of its followers is no faith at all. That’s called a cult.
The distribution of anti-queer content after a government meeting, regardless of whether it was done professionally or personally, is yet another ethical error by Mr. Nichols. His words and actions are dangerous to the mental health of the queer community. His homophobia is unsubtle, and frankly, a boring rehash of every tired anti-queer argument from the 20th century.
He’s embarrassing himself and our county. He should resign.
Renay Williams
Jonesboro
