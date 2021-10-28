At the October meeting of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library board, Mark Nichols, a member of the board appointed by Craighead County Judge Day, handed out DVDs promoting conversion therapy.
For those that may not know, conversion therapy or sometimes referred to as "reparative therapy" is a plethora of discredited, dangerous and downright abusive practices that claim the ability to change one’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. There are no mainstream medical or mental health organizations that support or agree with this nightmare of a practice. No matter what Ph.D.s can be trotted out, you will find absolutely zero endorsements from psychiatric institutions that don’t already have an agenda in mind.
You may or may not be familiar with "conversion therapy." You may in fact not even realize how absolutely horrible and sinister it is. This is what is so concerning. A member of a public board using his privilege to peddle abuse dressed up as science onto vulnerable people already being attacked for their very existence by zealots hell bent on hatred.
Quite often, those taken to conversion therapy are removed from their homes or their parents’ homes by force. Some do volunteer to go freely, but generally they are victims of non-stop mental and emotional abuse by religious leaders, family members or friends. There are mountains of evidence that conversion therapy centers (of which several exist across this state) still employ the use of electroshock (usually to the genitals), heavy administration of barbiturates, forced viewing of hardcore pornography, and the favorites of these people: physical, emotional and psychological abuse.
All of this is predicated using Christian scripture to prop up bigots who find their last safe haven of hatred in attacking the LGBTQIA community. These ideologies are no different than those who used their twisted interpretations to justify segregation, Jim Crow, and the mass murder of ethnic groups. To justify suppressing the rights of women. To justify slavery.
Every age has people who have a need to hurt others to feel better about themselves. While cherry-picking scripture to find justification for the abusive nightmare that they force onto people who are living as God made them, who are loving other people, who are happy just how they are, such persecutors fly past "Love your neighbor as yourself."
There are at least 20 states that have laws protecting youth from these harmful abusive practices of "conversion therapy." Arkansas obviously is not among them. Yet.
In the meantime, it is unfathomable that a member of a public library board is allowed to remain on the board having openly handed out materials promoting this nightmarish pseudoscience. It is astonishing that the quorum court, on Judge Day’s recommendation, would appoint someone like this to the library board.
As a matter of safety for children and vulnerable people, Mr. Nichols should resign from the board immediately. The folks who claim to be concerned about the safety of the library for children should start with anyone trying to prey on others with these DVDs.
One cannot in all respectable manner, with the privilege of being a member of the board, a person entrusted with the oversight of an institution, on the very property of that institution, immediately following a board meeting of that institution, then take it upon themselves to peddle any religious ideology when such an institution is a government entity. Further adding insult to injury is the nature of what Mr. Nichols was preying on people with, namely this vile corruption of Christian doctrine and modern psychiatry.
Making libraries safe for children means protecting LGBTQIA children from the abuses of conversion therapy that their families may force on them. I have heard too many stories of teens tossed out on the streets by their parents for being gay. These parents, driven by the teaching of their church leaders, turn their back on their children and try every disgusting trick in the book to make life as hard as possible so they have no choice but to return to their hateful, abusive families. That is not Christianity. That is classic cult behavior. A library is one of the few safe places for children to find refuge from the spiteful tactics of vicious people.
The Rev. Fr. Kevin W. Gore, SCP, is the rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.