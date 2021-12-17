The night of Dec. 10 had to be one of the scariest on record in Northeast Arkansas, with at least eight tornadoes spotted – several on the ground – in and around Jonesboro.
When it was all over, two people had died in area towns, and the residents of Trumann, Monette and Leachville were left to clean up the devastation. While there was one death each in Monette and Leachville, the Trumann tornado, which struck later, did the most property damage.
How some of those in Trumann survived is a miracle. The photos Sun staff writer Nena Zimmer took and the stories she told the following days show how miraculous it was that no one in Trumann was killed.
A blessing, indeed.
While those of us in Jonesboro were never really at risk, like many of you, Wife and I hid in our “safe place” every time the tornado sirens went off and weather forecasters warned of impending doom. It seemed as though the sirens would never stop. It’s great to have TV meteorologists and radio weather watchers tracking the storms in real time, and those efforts probably saved many lives.
Still, in the pitch blackness of an oddly warm night in December, the thought of a tornado ripping your home off its foundation is a nightmare scenario. It’s hard to imagine that kind of fear.
It was one thing to watch in holy terror as a tornado dropped out of the sky on the afternoon of March 28, 2020, to wreak havoc through the central business district of Jonesboro and several neighborhoods. It’s quite another in complete darkness.
I’m not sure which is worse. I only know that both scenarios are ones no one wants to experience in the future.
But surely we will.
Has global warming – climate change – made weather more destructive? Has it pushed Tornado Alley eastward? Were last week’s tornadoes a symptom of that?
Look what happened in Kentucky when the same tornado system that hit Monette and Leachville traveled northeast, destroying everything in its path. Officials say the tornado was on the ground for more than 200 miles. Dozens perished; towns were laid to waste.
The climate change signs are everywhere globally, but is there really anything we can do to reverse course or is it too late?
It’s an argument – like most issues in this country have become from getting vaccines to election outcomes – that has vehement supporters on one side and fierce opposition on the other.
Personally, it seems rather obvious on all counts if you follow the science instead of the conspiracy theories or knuckleheads pushing their political ambitions to the ill-informed.
Everywhere you look – the oceans, the glaciers, the north and south poles, even along the roadsides I take to work – man is slowly destroying our planet with pollution. From hundreds of cigarette butts at intersections in Jonesboro and trash strewn along our roadways to the invisible carbon dioxide our vehicles and industrial plants spew into the air, we are literally crapping in our own nest.
And most people don’t seem to care. Apathy is hard to fix. Education seems an afterthought for so many. Reading has become the total sum of scrolling social media on cell phones. Fewer and fewer people read books or newspapers any more, satisfied with tidbits of useless information that fit their own narratives.
One thing that hasn’t seem to change is the outpouring of support for victims of disasters. That’s been made very clear in the past week as well as after the March 2020 twister that devastated Jonesboro.
Help from myriad organizations, churches, schools and their volunteers as well as individuals joining to lend a hand have been abundant in NEA. Local, state and federal governments have leaped to the task.
It’s heartwarming to know if disaster strikes, there will be people there to help.
While we may not agree on the pressing issues of the day, helping those who’ve become victims of disaster appears to be something we all can agree on.
And that in and of itself may get us through these tough times of divisiveness.
—————
On another topic, The Sun will not publish a paper next Saturday, Christmas Day. There is no mail service on holidays, so there is no one to deliver the newspaper that day.
Our offices will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, for the Christmas holiday. The same scenario will play out the next week for New Year’s Day. Our offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and there will be no paper Saturday, Jan. 1.
We’ll all be back Jan. 3 to start the New Year with lots of local news coverage.
We appreciate your support.
I’d also like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. If you celebrate Kwanza or Hanukkah, I wish you happy days as well.
It’s been a tough year, dealing with COVID and all the changes in the newspaper business. Still, we’re content here at 1300 Stone St. and we look forward to 2022 being a more healthy and prosperous year.
As the sign in former publisher David Mosesso’s office read, “Research shows people who read newspapers are smart. You’re not going to argue with us on that one, are you?”
