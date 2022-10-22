College (and some high school) sports are at a crossroads with the advent of NIL contracts for athletes. Name, Image, and Likeness means that athletes can now benefit financially from their “fame” instead of just coaches and schools.

I applaud the change, but it is now becoming a problem because there are no real limits or controls. Some schools are developing “companies” to raise money and pay athletes who come to their schools. It's just what used to happen when alumni cheated and paid players “under the table” or through illegal schemes.