College (and some high school) sports are at a crossroads with the advent of NIL contracts for athletes. Name, Image, and Likeness means that athletes can now benefit financially from their “fame” instead of just coaches and schools.
I applaud the change, but it is now becoming a problem because there are no real limits or controls. Some schools are developing “companies” to raise money and pay athletes who come to their schools. It's just what used to happen when alumni cheated and paid players “under the table” or through illegal schemes.
That is a serious issue, but I think the real issue is “stars” make money while their teammates get nothing unless the “star” wants to share some with them. My suggestion is that NIL contracts are written so that “stars” get half, and the rest is pooled to the other members of the team. They work and sweat and help that “star” improve or show off skills just by being there.
There aren’t any “one man teams” playing college football. Even the players who never make it to the field deserve a “cut” because they practice and support the “stars,” though they get little glory or thanks. Something must be done to “spread the wealth around to everyone who is on the team. They deserve it just like the “star” did when there weren’t any NIL contracts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.