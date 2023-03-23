There is no longer any question whether Arkansas Razorbacks basketball star Davonte Davis should capitalize on his fame and influence. Instead, the question is, what about high school athletes?
“Devo,” as everyone knows him, may have catapulted himself into permanent first-name basis with the state of Arkansas (think “Sidney” and “Corliss”) with his gutsy, clutch performance at the NCAA Tournament Saturday.
The Jacksonville native scored 21 second-half points while leading the Razorbacks over defending champion Kansas. Then he followed that up with with an emotional CBS interview that is one of the tournament’s highlights.
With his play, heart and authenticity, Davis will be a sought-after spokesman for Arkansas-based companies. We will see him on our screens as much in the coming months as we will during March Madness.
He will be able to do this because of new name-image-likeness rules, or NIL for short, allowing college athletes to make money from their play, just as coaches, athletic directors and broadcasters do.
It’s a bit of a mess right now, and it could have been done better, but it beats the old days when Davis wouldn’t have been paid unless he secretly broke the rules and jeopardized his university. Which happened a lot.
Regardless of what anyone thinks about the charms and pretend purity of that exploitative, corrupt and corrupting system, we’re not going back to it.
Davis can do this because of a law passed by Arkansas legislators two years ago.
It was sponsored by Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, who now wants to take it a step further. His House Bill 1649 would let high school athletes who have signed a national letter of intent or been accepted into a college or university also profit from NIL money. Currently, the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA), the governing body for high school sports, prohibits that from happening.
There are two things you should know about Shepherd. One is that he quietly may be the most influential lawmaker in Little Rock. He is the first speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives ever to serve a third term after being elected by a vote of 97-1. Even the Democrats voted for him rather than run their own candidate.
The other is that he loves sports. He played quarterback for the El Dorado Wildcats, as did his brother and son. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the experience is probably one reason he is speaker now. On fall Friday nights, he and his brother announce the team’s football games for a local radio station.
As reported by the Democrat-Gazette, Shepherd said he would rather not have to file this latest bill, but it’s necessary for Arkansas college sports teams to compete in recruiting with those in the 25 other states and the District of Columbia where high schoolers can make NIL money. That number is growing rapidly.
The bill would only apply to high school athletes headed to a specific college. Shepherd said he wants to defer on the larger issue of whether all high school athletes should be paid to the AAA, which he expects to do an interim study. Meanwhile, freshman Rep. R.J. Hawk, R-Bryant, has filed House Bill 1679 requiring lawmakers to do their own interim study.
High schoolers in Tennessee and Louisiana already can earn NIL money, which means Arkansas athletes have an incentive to transfer out of state – and maybe stay when they play their college ball.
Shepherd is co-sponsoring that bill. The Senate sponsor is a Democrat, Sen. Reginald Murdock of Marianna.
It looks like the state of Arkansas is going to let high school athletes earn NIL money as soon as they sign their letter of intent. We’ll probably see athletes don the cap of their chosen college, sign their name, and then thank a local auto dealership for sponsoring them.
It also looks like the Legislature is going to study letting all high school athletes make money. And it looks like the AAA had better come up with a policy similar to Tennessee’s or Louisiana’s, or one will be made for it.
In the meantime, Devo Davis will next appear on TV as a Razorback Thursday night, and as a paid spokesman many times soon after.
