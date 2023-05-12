I am a student at Bay High School in Bay, AR. We are doing a civics project that wants us to reach out to members of our communities. Considering you are a newspaper editor I wanted to write to you about some issues in our cities I believed we need to address. Down below you will read what we need to improve according to a ninth-grade student:
For our community to be as large as it is, we really need to improve our roads. There are multiple pot holes that leave damage in tires and other motorized vehicles. There is a pothole on Paragould Road that if it does not get fixed an accident could be caused. We have multiple street lights around our areas that do not turn on most of the time because their bulb has reached their limit. This needs to be fixed because if not someone could end up injured.
Commented