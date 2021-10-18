In response to the Oct. 15 editorial regarding the "library brouhaha," I'd like to question virtue of compromise.
There are only two sides to this issue. One opposes a public endorsement of blatant bigotry. The other only opposes having their personal comforts challenged. Some in the comfort-class feel called to impose their narrow worldview onto public spaces. Others just don't want to have to listen to the "brouhaha." In either case bigotry wins, the only difference is by what degree.
Any form of compromise with authoritarian demands is always a step in the wrong direction. Simultaneously, I do not believe there's any reason for xenophobes to feel unwelcome at the library. So I would suggest the following:
Instead of pushing the LGBTQIA+ community out of the way for regressive values, the library could instead establish a "safe space" for individuals with overactive sensitivities. Perhaps a whole shelf could be reserved for books personally approved by Mark Nichols or Judge Marvin Day. Maybe the whole aisle could be gated?
By simply stepping aside, terminally conservative parents could both constrict their children's exposure to the world and conceal their own tired, antisocial politics from scrutiny. I'd even bet the library could afford to provide the adults themselves with horse blinders and aviation-grade headsets, lest an opposing worldview invites some degree of introspection.
In some cases complacency and compromise are no better than complicity. This obvious attempt at oppression is exactly that. Tolerating hate is inviting it. No compromise with bigots.
John Abernathy
Jonesboro
