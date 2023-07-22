Arkansans who don’t want to vote for President Biden or former President Trump next year could have another choice.

Secretary of State John Thurston this week determined that the group No Labels had collected enough signatures to qualify for the Arkansas ballot. It had already qualified in five other states and is working to qualify everywhere else.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.