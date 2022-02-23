Well, here we go again. According to an article in the February 11, 2022 Sun by Mark A. Thiessen, the United State should “care” (read - defend with U.S. soldier’s lives) about what happens in Ukraine because “standing by would project weakness.”
Haven’t we heard all this before? In my lifetime, this began with John Foster Dulles who, with President Dwight Eisenhower, maintained that peace after WWII could be obtained through the containment of communism. This led to the Domino Theory in Indochina, which preached that failure of a democratic state (The Republic of South Vietnam) in that area would lead to a communist takeover in the entire region. This theory directly led to the deaths of 58,220 Americans in the Vietnam War. Vietnam has been a communist state since the early 1970s and had had no discernable negative effect upon our national security.
More recently, we were guaranteed by reliable government sources that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and this threat absolutely required the U.S. to force regime change. This blunder of intelligence cost another 4,341 American lives. As it turns out, there were no WMDs and Iraq was no discernable threat to our national security.
Even more recently, our abysmal failure in Afghanistan cost an additional 2,401 American lives. This was so predictable. I have an Army Special Forces friend who spent two tours in Afghanistan and praised the courage of the Afghan tribal militias; however, he further stated that they were totally untrainable in modern weaponry because they could neither read (except for the Koran) nor write.
This brings us to NATO and Ukraine. NATO was established to offset the expansionism of the, then, USSR. As we know, that state failed in 1991 and Ukraine emerged as a separate state. Mr. Thiessen asks “why does NATO exist?” An excellent question: It is positioned to act as a deterrent to Russia. Is the Ukraine a member of NATO? No, it is not. Should we care about the stability of Europe? Absolutely; however, you can bet the house that if war erupts there, our leaders will find some justification to deploy troops. We are being told that the “sky will fall” if we fail to contain Russia in the Ukraine. Ukraine has not only been part of the Soviet empire for centuries, but also a component of USSR. This sounds like the discounted “domino theory” of the 1950s. A war with Russia in their backyard could be utterly devastating militarily. Let’s stay out of this one.
James B. Phillips
Jonesboro
