I appreciate Renay Williams willingness to discuss LGBTQ matters. I’m also grateful for the editor’s fairness in printing both sides. A google search shows many numbers of genders from pro-LGBTQ websites. My reference to “72 genders” was from one of those sites, not from a transphobic meme.
Many hours and millions of dollars were spent, using actual sequences from the The Human Genome Project. Neither the map for the X nor the Y chromosome contained any “gay gene.”
Dr. Simon LeVay, with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, who identifies as gay, did extensive studies on the brains of women, heterosexual and homosexual men. He said: “It’s important to stress what I didn’t find. I did not prove that homosexuality is genetic … I didn’t show that gay men are born that way, … (The Salt Lake Tribune online 5-27-2001).
Even if a gene had been found, one is not forced to act on it, any more than if a “pedophile gene” or a “rape gene” had been discovered. Incidentally, Ms. Williams didn’t tell us whether pedophiles or zoophiles are born that way or if they should be added to the LGBTQ alphabet.
She said I cite one religion’s scripture as justification for opposing the library display. But when she calls for love and kindness and criticizes bigotry, to what moral authority is she appealing?
It is advocated today that one’s gender is based on one’s feelings. Feelings can be very unreliable. The anorexic person feels they are fat and overweight when they may be dangerously underweight and starving. More than 2,000 people who boarded the Titanic felt it was unsinkable.
Ms. Williams says I am afraid of love and identifies me with the bigots. I plainly said “anyone affiliated with LGBTQ should be defended against bullying and persecution and there should be love and kindness.” Affirmation and endorsement is what the LGBTQ movement is seeking. One can love without affirming or endorsing. If total agreement is required then there would be hardly anyone she could love.
Webster defines a bigot as “a person who holds blindly and intolerantly to a particular creed, opinion, etc.” I’m not the one holding blindly to the view that people are “born this way” in the absence of proof.
These are issues we should be able to sit down and talk about over lunch. There is no need for animosity.
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
