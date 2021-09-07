In 2019, under the guise of "Team Jonesboro," the city government clamored and moaned in crisis-mode and scheduled a special election. From May to September, Team Jonesboro beat the drum relentlessly, exhorting voters to pass a 1-cent sales tax, split evenly between the dire "needs" of public safety and nice-to-have "wants," amenities for those few who whine about Jonesboro "lacking."
The "need" for the tax was so great that Team Jonesboro clarion-called the death of Jonesboro. Doubt it? Find the placard mailed city-wide on which Jonesboro was either "sweetness and light" if the tax passed, but "doomed" if not, with cemetery headstones adorning the dark-side half of the placard.
On special election day, the voters narrowly defeated the tax increase, yet today, tax coffers overflow with a $30 million reserves fund, about half of it "excess," and no plan by this government to return even a penny to the residents, the owners.
The two-year anniversary of that vote arrives on Sept. 10. Today, only the mayor and one alderman have changed. Yet, on Aug. 30, the Advertising & Promotions Commission voted for the city council to overrule the voters and add a never before, brand new, 2-cent "hamburger tax" and to add a penny to the hotel tax.
The A&P Commission chimes with the canard that some of the tax will be paid by "guests" of the city. Is that southern hospitality, city leaders? For the first-time ever, in the midst of COVID, you tax 100% of the residents who eat out and tax guests more now, because some few "want" something that may not survive a "feasibility study," may not be built, ever opened and never bring revenue in post-2020, forever-COVID America?
Do post-2020 soothsayers know that Jonesboro will skate by all the unknown risks to the owners ... until when? When closed, residents will continue to pay 100%; guests and travel teams will not visit, not bail us out.
There is no need for any tax increase now, for any reason. How much more can the city's $30 million treasure chests hold, already overflowing, without any plan to return even a penny to the owners?
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
