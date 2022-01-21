Concerning God, Bob Long wrote in his letter: “As I understand it our choices are love and obey Him or spend eternity in hell.” Some choice!”
Since God is all knowing, He has perfect justice and we’re hardly in a position to judge Him. Keep in mind, He had some skin in the game. To keep us from going there, He sent His son to die a horrible, tortuous death, an ultimate act of love for mankind. I like the meme of a cross growing out of the ground with the caption, “Can you hear me now?” God has really gone out of His way to get our attention. If we all got what was coming to us, we would all be lost for all have sinned.
Eleven of the twelve times the word for “hell” appears, it was used by none other than the Savior. He prefaced his warning with “I say unto you my friends,…” (Luke 12:4,5). Warning others about hell is an act of friendship. If we go there, we go in spite of that ultimate sacrifice and all the warning signs to steer us away from it.
If we continue to reject the lifeline Jesus has thrown us when we’ve done nothing to deserve it, what does that say about us? We live in a time of grace. It is now that we have freedom of choice. God hasn’t kept hell back as a surprise to spring on us at the day of judgment. He has told us everything we need to know and has given us every incentive to avoid it. Ignoring, rejecting and treating with disdain all that He has done shows how little we appreciate the ultimate sacrifice to keep us away from that awful place.
If we choose not to obey the gospel we take the biggest gamble we will ever take. We have laid the highest stakes on the table. We have to desperately hope the Bible is wrong. If it is right, we can have the best of this world and the next. If we are wrong, we lose everything. Double or nothing.
If Jesus had to do something to show how much He loved us, it’s not unusual for him to expect a positive response from us. But He made it clear when he said, “he that is not with me is against me” (Matt 12:30). He didn’t leave any wiggle room.
Dick Blackford
Jonesboro
