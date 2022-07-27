After reading the article urging residents to sign up for 911 alerts, I signed up and downloaded the app. I ran into an issue with the app because it required registering on the website and then registering again with the app which was not made clear.
Only after registering did I read the reviews of the app. Did our E911 director even read the reviews of the Code Red app? Did the Sun staff read the reviews? Only 2.1 stars rating in the Apple App Store. By far the majority of the ratings are only 1 star. The app was mostly rated as dysfunctional.
