Sarah Sanders said she was going to “tell our story” and “tell everybody why our state is the best in the country." That is exactly why Chris Jones should have been elected. He understands that Arkansas is not the “best state in the country”, and why.
He understands that being ranked 41st in education, is not the ‘best.’ He also understands that being 49th in income with a poverty rate of 15.47%, is not the ‘best.’ He understands that when it comes to healthcare, being 40th in access, 50th in quality and 45th in overall public health, is not ‘best.’ Being 4th in crime, and the third highest combined state and local tax state in the nation, is not ‘best.’
