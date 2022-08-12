If legalized recreational marijuana doesn’t make the November ballot, the election in Arkansas could become pretty boring. But that doesn’t mean the elections everywhere will be.

The citizen-led marijuana amendment was denied entry to the ballot because the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners objected to its wording – in particular, that it did not specify whether there would be a limit on tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in edibles. THC is marijuana’s main intoxicant.

