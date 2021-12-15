The news media, especially the television media, is good at giving us the latest headlines, but rarely do they give us much context especially when it comes to the latest economic data releases from government agencies.
This is a problem because what on the surface would seem to be a problem may, in fact, not be a problem at all.
Consider the monthly employment numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Dec. 3, the nation saw an employment increase of only 210,000, which according to the experts was below expectations.
Given December’s employment report no one would blame you for being disappointed with the latest numbers; worse, it might lead you to think that current economic policies are not working. The problem is that you haven’t heard the rest of the story.
The Dec. 3 employment numbers will be updated in each of the next two months as more complete survey data becomes available, in addition there’s an annual update 12 months from the original Dec. 3 numbers. For a complete picture of employment increases, look not at the current data releases but those that are at least two months old. These are the ones that will give us a more accurate picture of what we’re looking at.
The most recent “official” unemployment rate stands at 4.2 percent. This suggests that we’ve done all we need to do to solve our unemployment problems. But again we would be wrong.
If we take a more expansive view of unemployment we would find that there are many workers who are discouraged and thus not looking for work, some who are only marginally attached to the labor force, and others who want full time employment but can only find part-time employment.
When these individuals are added back into the unemployment data, this more comprehensive unemployment rate is now 7.8 percent, not nearly the success story that the “breaking new” headline would suggest.
This same lack of complete information can be said about inflation. There’s no mention that one-half of the overall yearly inflation increase is due to used vehicles and fuel costs, both of which declined in November when compared to October. Whether inflation is a problem, hinges on price increases compared to income increases that come in the form of a new job or wage increases. On this matter the news media is silent.
Proponents of delaying the Build Back Better (BBB) plan claim it will be inflationary, but they offer no explanation as to why. If the BBB plan was simply across the board stimulus checks their concerns would be valid; that much extra spending would drive prices up. But the BBB plan’s spending consists of subsidies specifically designed to lower consumer costs. There’s little in the BBB plan that is designed to expand product demand in general.
In the coming weeks you will hear countless statements about how the Fed should be actively working to curb inflation, statements that will not explain how Fed monetary policies will solve an inflation problem specific to just certain industries.
Raising interest rates will not increase the supply of new cars or increase the supply of fuel products. Higher interest rates can kill demand for an interest rate sensitive product, which has the effect of driving down its price (and employment) but this only offsets the impact of higher gas and vehicle prices. In this case Fed actions only camouflage the problem, they don’t attack the root cause. For those buying fuel or vehicles, inflation is still a problem. Inflation that is specific to certain sectors requires tools that neither the Fed nor the federal government has.
The federal government has multiple economic goals, and some of them are mutually exclusive. Curbing inflation worsens the government’s goal of full employment, while pushing to achieve full employment in most cases necessitates accepting temporarily higher inflation rates. Attempts to move the nation from its dependence on fossil fuels will require making fossil fuels more expensive than alternative renewal energy sources. A carbon tax would achieve that goal, but it increases fuel prices and inflation in the short term. Thus, we need to prioritize our objectives.
As we can see, good decisions cannot be made in the absence of complete information. By not telling the public the rest of the story, by not revealing the long-run trade-offs, we do a disservice to society. Whether the media, and possibly economists, will admit it, telling only part of the economic story is disingenuous.
So why do we constantly hear incomplete explanations, why are we never told the rest of the story? The most likely explanations for why they do it is to advance television ratings, economic ideology or a political agenda.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
