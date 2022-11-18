On Nov. 9, while flummoxed Republicans were trying to figure out why their “Red Tsunami” didn’t happen in this year’s midterm elections, a buoyant President Joe Biden held a White House news conference. His goal: change the subject. After meandering about looking forward to working constructively with Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Old Joe blamed a grueling international travel itinerary for why he had to leave town on Nov. 10 before all the votes were tallied.

On Nov. 11, our Commander-in-Chief was lauded at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt for his oft-repeated pledge: “No more drilling” in the USA. Biden and entourage then boarded Air Force One and headed to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for an Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting and East Asia Summit on Nov. 12 and 13.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veteran's Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 77 books.