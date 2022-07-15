I have frequently seen letters in the Sun decrying the state of our nation and the world in general. These letters tend to be negative and usually claim that things will stay bad or even worsen unless we turn back to God.
I've often been tempted to respond to these letters but just didn't quite know what to say. Well, I think now that the following poem will reflect my attitude quite nicely.
The laws of God, the laws of man
The laws of God, the laws of man,
He may keep that will and can;
Not I: let god and man decree
Laws for themselves and not for me;
And if my ways are not as theirs
Let them mind their own affairs.
Their ways I judge and much condemn,
Yet when did I make laws for them?
Please yourselves, say I, and they
Need only look the other way.
But no, they will not; they must still
Wrest their neighbor to their will,
And make me dance to their desire,
With jail and gallows and hell-fire.
And who am I to face the odds,
Of man's bedevilment and god's?
I, a stranger and afraid
In a world I never made.
They will be master, right or wrong;
Though both are foolish, both are strong.
And since, my soul, we cannot fly
To Venus nor to Mercury,
Keep we must, if keep we can,
These foreign laws of God and man.
A.E. Housman
English Poet
1859 - 1936
If half the people I've known who expect to go to heaven actually get there I really don't much care if I go. Given the choice of hanging out for eternity with the likes of Pat Robinson and Jerry Falwell or A. E. Housman, I'll choose Housman every time.
'Nuff said!
Bob Long
Jonesboro
