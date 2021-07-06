Shooting fireworks inside the city limits has long been illegal but that has not stopped it.
However, every day, morning, afternoon and evening, vehicles speed down West Cherry Avenue and South Madison with no mufflers, making more noise than a passing airplane at a hundred feet off the ground.
Have any of these noise machines even been stopped? Have any tickets even been written? Arkansas law provides for the abatement of nuisances, and that includes noise. Do citizens not have the right to protect themselves by whatever means if law enforcement fails?
All hail the Second Amendment.
Michael B. Dougan
Jonesboro
