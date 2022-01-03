We’ve entered a new phase of the pandemic, when cases are climbing at the same time the average person’s impatience with the whole thing is as well.
On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the number of cases in Arkansas had risen by 4,978, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. Thursday’s results followed another announcement the day before that cases had increased by 3,743. And as Hutchinson noted Wednesday, the actual number of new cases is higher because people are testing at home and not reporting the results.
What this all means for the future is uncertain, as the future always is. The omicron variant that is driving this latest surge is highly transmissible, but it appears it often results in milder symptoms. Public health experts are fearing that, even if that’s so, the sheer number of cases will result in a large amount of serious ones.
Hutchinson said Wednesday that the best indicator of the virus’s spread is the number of hospitalizations, which increased by 15 that day to 585 and then didn’t increase Thursday. The number on ventilators fell by six Thursday to 104.
Deaths associated with COVID rose by 18 Thursday to 9,131.
There are good reasons to hope that this surge won’t be as bad as the previous one driven by the delta variant. As noted earlier, omicron appears to produce milder symptoms. In South Africa where it was first identified, cases spiked and then fell quickly. Antiviral pills developed by Pfizer and Merck are arriving in Arkansas, though in limited numbers for now.
At the same time, the state has reached 51 percent of its population being fully immunized, while nearly 63 percent have had at least one shot. Booster shots have lagged, but having the first two shots remains a good defense against hospitalization and death.
Those numbers are probably undercounted. One example: The Department of Health says only 15 percent of Miller County residents have been fully vaccinated. Surely many of those folks in Texarkana are going across the border to Texas to get their shots, but they aren’t being counted.
Meanwhile, roughly 560,000 COVID cases have been recorded in Arkansas, and many of those folks should have some natural immunity. That’s between a fifth and a sixth of the population, although some unfortunate people have had it twice. It’s also an undercount, as Hutchinson acknowledged Wednesday. People have tested at home, or they knew they were sick but never tested, or they’ve had the disease and didn’t even realize it, or they had COVID early in the pandemic when they couldn’t get tested.
There are reasons to be concerned and reasons to be hopeful, and underlying all of that, for Hutchinson and other policymakers, is the fact that we’ve been dealing with this pandemic for two years, and there’s only so much that people will do for so long. The early lockdowns instituted by Hutchinson and other governors aren’t returning, especially in red states, unless things get drastically worse.
Even the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the public’s COVID fatigue last week by reducing the number of days it recommends people isolate after getting sick from 10 to five days. If they are asymptomatic and haven’t had fever for 24 hours, they’re OK to return to normal life and wear a mask around others for five days.
The CDC explained that people are most infectious in the 1-2 days prior to showing symptoms – which means we’re contagious before we know we’re sick – and then 2-3 days afterwards. CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky said 85-90 percent of transmission occurs in the first five days.
What about that other 10-15 percent? The CDC was acknowledging what governors like Hutchinson have had to acknowledge since the beginning of the pandemic: There must be a shifting balance between public health and all the other concerns of life, and governments in free societies can only ask people to do what they are willing to do, or risk losing legitimacy.
We’re not yet in the “endemic” stage where COVID just floats around like the flu at acceptable levels. We’re also nowhere near where we were when states were locking down and schools were closed.
In the meantime, we’re probably looking at a challenging couple of months, regardless of how we feel about it.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.