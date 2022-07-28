Admiral Ira Nunn was known for bravery and dedication to duty. He was a decorated hero for his actions in the South Pacific during World War II and was a skilled administrator, playing an important leadership role as the Cold War began after the war. His road to his heroic career began in small-town Arkansas, in his birthplace of Camden.

Ira Hudson Nunn was born in Camden in March 1901, part of a family with deep roots in Ouachita County. His father was fairly prosperous and ran a successful local business. As a youth, Nunn was sent to a military school in Alabama where he received his high school diploma in 1920. He earned a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and enrolled that fall.

