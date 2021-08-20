During the week when Arkansas public school students returned to school, attention also turned to a group on the other end of the age spectrum: nursing home residents.
On Wednesday, President Biden’s administration announced that nursing homes will have to ensure their staffs are vaccinated in order to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. It’s a vaccine mandate that’s placed on employers, not individuals.
The Biden administration’s new regulation comes amidst a pandemic in which roughly a third of the deaths in Arkansas attributed to COVID-19 – 2,124 out of 6,565 – have occurred in nursing homes.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a health policy group that is encouraging Arkansans to be vaccinated, has started publishing an online dashboard tracking 222 nursing homes in Arkansas regarding their cases, deaths and vaccination rates among residents and health care personnel.
Using data that is self-reported by the nursing homes, it found that 50 percent of the health care personnel were not vaccinated in 71 facilities, or almost a third. Overall, 61 percent of the state’s nursing home health care personnel were fully vaccinated, which was slightly higher than the national average of 60 percent.
According to the latest, incomplete numbers, three facilities had 100 percent of their health care personnel fully vaccinated: Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock, Highlands of Bella Vista Health and Rehab, and Barrow Creek Health and Rehab in Little Rock.
The Arkansas Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, responded to ACHI’s online dashboard by pointing out that some deaths occurred before vaccines were available, and some residents come to nursing homes already infected with COVID. In a three-page press release, the AHCA said it had worked hard to educate its workforce about the vaccines.
If any institution should be required to vaccinate its employees, it’s nursing homes. The elderly have been the age group most affected by the disease over the course of the pandemic. Nursing homes were the disease’s epicenter in the early days. In an effort to protect their residents, they basically shut their doors to loved ones and other visitors, but the disease still spread. If a nursing home resident has caught COVID, there’s a good chance it came from a staff member.
Nursing home operators, like other employers, have been reluctant to impose vaccine mandates on their employees because they don’t want to lose them in a job market where employees have so many other choices. But while replacing staff is difficult, replacing federal dollars is impossible.
I can’t see the federal government requiring everyone in the general population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless a variant emerges that’s so deadly that resistance everywhere melts.
But we probably will see more of this kind of targeted, more-stick-than-carrot approach. If nursing homes face the loss of government funding for failing to vaccinate their personnel, then so could other industries serving vulnerable, confined populations.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is enforcing new rules encouraging unvaccinated federal workers and also contractors to get their shots. That’s a lot of people. Members of the military will have to be vaccinated starting in September.
Meanwhile, the disease itself is enough of a carrot and stick for many Arkansans. On Wednesday, the Health Department announced another 10,415 doses had been given, which is far higher than earlier in the summer when the pandemic appeared to be waning. At this point, 44.6 percent of the state’s eligible population ages 12 and up is fully immunized, and 13.9 percent is partially so.
That means roughly 58.5 percent of Arkansans who are eligible for a shot have gotten at least one. Until now, public officials have relied mostly on carrots to grow the number here and elsewhere. As the pandemic continues with no end in sight, expect to see more sticks.
