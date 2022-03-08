Some thoughts and observations on energy transition, oil and gas, infrastructure, and the utilization of resources.
I spend a lot of time working with energy and infrastructure projects here in Arkansas and around the world. Our funding partner has funded many energy and infrastructure projects. I am honored to see the development of projects that will ultimately change the world as we know it. Many of these projects are joint ventures between oil and gas and renewable energy people.
The energy transition and the development of energy independence obtained with the increased production of oil and gas are not mutually exclusive. The world has limited, finite resources to put to work with the energy transition. Making oil and gas more expensive actually limits the number of resources that are available for the development of alternative forms of energy. Obviously, that increases the time it will take for a transition to occur.
I am not an energy expert, but I am a CPA (inactive), and I do understand opportunity costs. The more we spend for oil and gas, the less we have for alternative energy projects. Our current energy policies are hurting American people and benefiting Russia.
Gary Rodgers
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.