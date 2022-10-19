Historic Hotels of America recently released its list of 25 Most Haunted Hotels for adventure seekers possibly in search of “a room with a boo” this Halloween season.
I wanted to share details on some of the Southern hotels that made the list:
The 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa in Eureka Springs
It may be a long wait, but you can request a stay in what is considered the most haunted room in this hotel – Room 218. This is where an Irish stone mason fell to his death when the hotel was being built, according to legend. And 135 years later the poltergeist-like activity in that room is still going strong, apparently. They call him “Michael.” If that freaks you out, don’t visit https://www.historic hotels.org/us/hotels-resorts/ 1886-crescent-hotel-and-spa/ and click on HISTORY, and then Ghost Stories, or else you’ll find out more about this location, including the Crystal Dining Room, Room 419, and the shenanigans of Dr. Norman Baker, whose old morgue at the hotel (from when it was used as a hospital in the 1930s) still houses his autopsy table and walk-in freezer. Today the hotel laundry room is next to it. This place is so haunted they have ghost tours year-round!
The Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans
Also from 1886 (that must have been a good year for ghosts) this hotel is one of my own favorite haunts. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve been there, and I most recently stayed there in January. Whether you see them or not, you can sense the presence of Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, and Truman Capote at the famed Carousel Bar in the hotel, where they all hung out. Visit https://www.historichotels.org/us/hotels-resorts/hotel -monteleone/ click on HISTORY and then Ghost Stories if you want to read about Maurice Bergere, the little boy who haunts the 14th floor.
The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Built in 1927, this was a favorite hangout of Louisiana Governor and then U.S. Sen. Huey P. Long, who was assassinated in 1935. He was shot at point-blank range by Dr. Carl Weiss in the State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, and died about 30 hours later. Some 200,000 people attended his funeral, but his spirit still prefers to stay on the 10th floor of this hotel even today. Visit https://www.historichotels.org/us/hotels -resorts/hilton-baton-rouge -capitol-center/ click on HISTORY and then Ghost Stories to read more about it.
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina
This hotel was built in 1913, and it’s been haunted for about 100 years by a spirit known as The Pink Lady. She is the ghost of a woman who may have fallen two stories to her death at the hotel in the 1920s, onto the Palm Court floor. She’s a playful thing who especially loves children, and waking up guests at night by tickling their feet. Visit https://www.historichotels.org/us/hotels -resorts/the-omni-grove-park -inn/ click on HISTORY, then Ghost Stories to read more about her.
The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia
Built in 1766, this hotel has had more than 250 years to collect a variety of spirits. Guests may even spot the ghosts of several long-gone U.S. presidents here. One of the most active spirits is said to be that of a jilted bride from the early 20th century who is still waiting for her groom on the 14th floor! Visit https:// www.historichotels.org/us/ hotels-resorts/the-omni -homestead-resort/ click on HISTORY then Ghost Stories for more about her and the hotel.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
