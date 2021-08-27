I am responding to the letter to the editor from Howard Weinstock that appeared in the Aug. 26 edition of The Sun. In his letter, Mr. Weinstock asserts his opinions that Mayor Harold Copenhaver is “administering the city government in a disingenuous manner” and that the “A&P Commission is willfully ignorant or blind.” He also states that the city council hasn’t made demands he would like to see and that somehow the mayor is not being transparent.
My view is the complete opposite of Mr. Weinstock’s opinions. After watching the A&P meeting referenced by Mr. Weinstock, I would say that the commission is doing its job to advertise and promote Jonesboro. I do not consider them to be either ignorant or blind. Just having a discussion and entertaining the issue of a multi-sports complex in Jonesboro is exactly what the commissioners should be doing. The A&P Commission and the city council should always be looking for ways to better Jonesboro, especially by bringing projects and jobs to our city that will have positive and lasting economic benefits.
I would also say that having a live-streamed meeting, making it available to download, and it being covered by multiple media outlets is the definition of being transparent. The commissioners gave the community the opportunity to speak and make comments on the subject. Comments I noticed were 100% in favor of the multi-sports complex. I didn’t hear any decisions being made other than to continue the discussion and give the public additional opportunities to discuss the complex. How is this not transparent? Personally, I would like to applaud the A&P Commission on having this discussion. And hopefully in the future I can applaud the city council for also taking action on this discussion.
As a kid that just started my junior year of high school, I’m part of what I hope will be the last generation of kids in this city who have grown up without a multi-sports complex. I hope future Jonesboro generations will reap the benefits of the facility being proposed. I hope it will give exposure to travel sports and increase participation with underprivileged kids. Kids in our community who simply don’t have the means to repeatedly travel to tournaments in other cities.
I hope grandparents will get to see their grandchildren participate in tournaments right here in Jonesboro. The way my grandparents were not able to.
And lastly I hope and pray that the mayor and all of the city council will support the youth in this city by supporting a multi-sports complex. It’s too late for me to personally benefit from this complex, but it’s not too late for the younger kids and grandkids of Jonesboro.
Aiden Moore
Jonesboro
