Thank God for Mark Nichols, Craighead County Library board member. It is not that often a man comes along with the combination of intelligence, integrity, determination and other great character qualities who is willing to serve his community as Mark Nichols is doing. It is appalling and utterly unbelievable that a man trying to protect our children can be so attacked and castigated as Mr. Nichols has been by certain elements in the community.
At the last Craighead County Library Board meeting on February 14, Mr. Nichols made a simple but very wise proposal to have a council make decisions regarding the appropriateness of books containing sexually explicit material being placed in the library, especially in the children’s section. No one who cares about our children’s innocence could have a problem with Mr. Nichols' proposal. Yet, board member Mike Johnson, immediately after hearing the proposal from Mark Nichols, incredibly made a motion to reject it. And, not only that, but Johnson’s motion was also approved by a majority of the board.
My personal opinion is that Mr. Johnson should resign immediately and let someone with a more rational judgment take his place. There are plenty of people who could do that.
I don’t know exactly what the reaction of the public in general is to the library board's support of obscene materials geared to children, but I for one am getting more angry every time the board makes one of these irresponsible decisions. The opposition to the board’s decisions making indecent material available to children is not over by any means.
Bobby Hester
Jonesboro
