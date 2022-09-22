Inflation has captured the imagination of the public, and as expected the reaction to the August inflation rate of 8.4 percent has been mixed. The government’s position is that the Inflation Reduction Act will begin to reduce inflation. They cite falling gasoline prices as evidence that Biden’s policies are beginning to work.

The Fed seems less sanguine. Since January of this year the Fed has raised the Federal Funds Interest rate five times, from .08 percent to 2.33 percent this September, with the expectation that rates will reach 4 percent by December. The Fed is determined to curb inflation without causing a recession. This is referred to as the soft landing.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.