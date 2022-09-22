Inflation has captured the imagination of the public, and as expected the reaction to the August inflation rate of 8.4 percent has been mixed. The government’s position is that the Inflation Reduction Act will begin to reduce inflation. They cite falling gasoline prices as evidence that Biden’s policies are beginning to work.
The Fed seems less sanguine. Since January of this year the Fed has raised the Federal Funds Interest rate five times, from .08 percent to 2.33 percent this September, with the expectation that rates will reach 4 percent by December. The Fed is determined to curb inflation without causing a recession. This is referred to as the soft landing.
The public’s reaction is more complicated. Anecdotal data suggests that consumers are worried about the economy, but consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved in the latest month, while fears of lasting inflation appeared to ease, according to a closely-watched survey published Friday. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index rose from 58.2 to 59.5, a five-month high as the extended fall in gasoline prices relieved the pressure on American wallets.
Putting inflation aside, what’s been happening in the economy since Biden was elected President? A look the GDP figures tell us that Biden’s 3.3 percent increase in GDP since his inauguration is the highest since Bill Clinton was President. But GDP and inflation are not the only measures of economic progress. To get a better picture of whether the nation’s welfare has improved we need to look at a wider array of economic statistics.
The U.S. official poverty rate was 11.6 percent in 2021, while the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) dipped to 7.8 percent, its lowest point on record (according to U.S. Census Bureau) and child poverty dropped from 9.7 percent to 5.2 percent. The SPM expands the definition of poverty by including income and payroll taxes, tax credits, stimulus payments, other noncash government benefits like housing subsidies, and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (food stamps).
When the value of noncash benefits, taxes (especially the EITC) and tax credits were added to resources measured by SPM, the number in poverty dropped by half to 19.1 million and the number of households reporting that they sometimes or often did not have enough food to eat dropped by 32 percent. These results show how, tax policies, noncash government programs, and programs like Biden’s American Rescue Plan can help lift more people out of poverty.
Under President Biden, the United States has added nine million jobs, the highest number of jobs added in any president’s first 17 months. Not only is the unemployment rate at a historic low, dropping from 6.2 to 3.7 percent, but more Americans are now employed in the private sector than at any time during the Trump administration. As a result, the number of Americans making initial claims for unemployment benefits is the lowest it has been in more than half a century, and long-term unemployment saw its fastest decline on record in the 12 months following enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Wages which have stagnated for years prior to the Biden administration, have increased by 5.2 percent since 2020. While wage growth did not keep up with inflation, thus leading to a decline in real wages, the 5.2 percent increase prevented the decline from being bigger than it otherwise would have been.
Access to health care has been expanded with nearly five million Americans having newly gained health insurance coverage in addition to 475,000 more children having access to health care through the CHIP’s program.
In short what we’re seeing in the economy are record employment growth, and record reductions in unemployment both short and long-term, reductions in poverty and hunger, and increases in access to health care for adults and children. These changes represent a genuine increase in public welfare, but that still leaves us with inflation, and the possibility that it may not be solvable in the short run.
The Federal Reserve has a mandate to maximize employment and fight inflation. They met their employment goal. Thus, they are obligated to address inflation, but over aggressive Fed action risks creating a recession thus putting millions out of work, people, who have finally been able to make gains after decades of stagnation. Rate hikes are blunt tools ill-fitted to solve the current supply-side issues that have been the biggest driver of inflation. In fact, they could even weaken the supply side in the process by harming investment that would improve the productive capacity of the economy.
It’s important that inflation concerns do not overshadow the historically strong and equitable recovery. When it comes to economic policy, we shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.