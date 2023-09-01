A week ago Sunday, we said goodbye to our Australian Shepherd, Echo.
Having been rescued by a fellow Greene County 4-H family, Echo came to live with us after her desire to chase horses put her at risk of a sudden demise from a horse they owned that liked to kick.
Our youngest son had been begging for a puppy, but when I saw a Facebook post about the need to rehome Echo and shared it with the family, the decision was quickly made that she would be coming to live with us.
I picked Colter up from a basketball camp he had been attending and we drove out and picked up his new pal.
We learned quickly that she was an attention-seeker. If you were standing still, she was beside you nudging your hand with her head. If you sat down, she would rest her head on your knee waiting for the petting to commence.
She loved interacting with people and animals alike. Echo had such a sweet disposition and about the only time she barked was when she was in “herding” mode.
Her favorite thing to do was to run with the horses in the pasture. The minute we would let her outside she would make a beeline for the barn and lay outside the stalls until her friends could “come out and play.”
Both of our horses took their final runs through the pasture while Echo was still spry enough to accompany them. For months after we lost our last horse, she would still walk down to the barn looking for someone to enjoy a romp with.
The empty barn led Echo to wander a bit more and she quickly made friends with several of our neighbors, learning she could eat at home, then do a neighborhood tour getting treats and love everywhere she stopped.
With no horses to run with, she developed a love for chasing lawnmowers, and continued trying to keep up with those “motorized horses” long after her legs really allowed.
The last several months of her life, Echo’s control of her back legs degenerated quickly. It was difficult to watch our sweet girl, who loved running almost as much as she loved attention, move slower and slower until she found it difficult to even stand.
It is hard to say goodbye, but as she drifted away from us, I could not help but imagine her with renewed strength and rejuvenated spirit, yapping at the heels of a horse or herding a fleet of lawnmowers.
That for our sweet Echo would be heaven.
