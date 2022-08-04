Much has been said and written in recent days about the issue of teacher pay here in Arkansas. As the sitting state senator, I felt it was important that I weigh in and share some facts about this crucial issue.

First and foremost, I support our teachers unequivocally and worked in education for 30 years. I have engaged with teachers consistently throughout my education and political career and have a deep appreciation of the challenges they face – from COVID precautions to school safety, to record-high inflation which causes much economic stress for them and the rest of our citizens. Our teachers have been under immense pressure, and we can never thank them enough for the work that they do in caring for our most precious resource.

State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, represents Senate District 21 in the Legislature.