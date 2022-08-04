Much has been said and written in recent days about the issue of teacher pay here in Arkansas. As the sitting state senator, I felt it was important that I weigh in and share some facts about this crucial issue.
First and foremost, I support our teachers unequivocally and worked in education for 30 years. I have engaged with teachers consistently throughout my education and political career and have a deep appreciation of the challenges they face – from COVID precautions to school safety, to record-high inflation which causes much economic stress for them and the rest of our citizens. Our teachers have been under immense pressure, and we can never thank them enough for the work that they do in caring for our most precious resource.
Second, I have been and will continue to be an advocate for paying our teachers competitively. On this, my record truly speaks for itself.
In the most recent legislative session, I supported the largest percentage increase in education funding in nearly two decades. Just this year, that amount increased again. I also supported legislation raising the minimum teacher salary in 2019.
For the last seven years, the minimum teacher salary in Arkansas has risen every single year. Funding given to local districts for teacher salaries has also increased steadily.
We have also passed legislation providing tax credits for teachers who sadly are forced to purchase school supplies with their own hard-earned money. In fact, we doubled this tax credit to $500 for single filers and $1,000 for married teachers. I wholeheartedly supported this change – because I wholeheartedly support our teachers. And I hope that in the future, teachers won’t be forced to buy school supplies with their own money. It’s a sad commentary on the management of school budgets that teachers are put in this situation.
Today, average teacher pay in Arkansas has risen over the last several years. It now sits at $50,456, which is nearly double the average income for individual Arkansans. More than 41 cents of every dollar our state spends goes to public-school funding. And yet we know, during this economic recession and period of record inflation, teachers, like all of us, are feeling financial strain.
So that’s why my colleagues and I recently supported giving significant retention bonuses to our hard-working teachers and other school staff.
While some special interest groups seem unsatisfied with this approach, I find it to be quite wise: rather than using one-time surplus funding to give permanent raises to teachers, before the adequacy study is complete, we’ve created a financial bridge to get our teachers immediate support while working on legislation for the regular session to continue permanent increases. It’s a win-win.
Without a doubt, we have made tremendous progress on teacher pay in the last several years and without a doubt, we still have more work to do.
As your state senator, I’m committed to continuing to do what I’ve done for nearly half a century: advocate for our teachers. They deserve no less, and the people of Arkansas deserve no less. We all win when we have a professional education force to guide our children through the new century.
State Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, represents Senate District 21 in the Legislature.
