What a treat it was to again sit in the wonderful Fowler Center's Riceland Hall on the campus of Arkansas State University. No one could have guessed that the performance we were going to see and hear would have been as outstanding as it was.
After all, COVID-19 had taken its toll on the population of Jonesboro. But, Matt Cavenaugh, who oversees The Link Theatre Company and is a fine performer himself, along with Neale Bartee, the dedicated conductor of the Delta Symphony Orchestra, took a chance that the concert version of "Ragtime" would be done.
The audience was thirsty for music — live music — and our cup runneth over what we saw and heard at both performances. As I looked across the stage at the faces of the young and old, ASU graduates and faithful residents of of Jonesboro, what could I have expected but success! The performers seemed to be intensely involved in the storyline, which brought the audience together with those on stage.
The 44 years of my teaching career, directing opera, and professional singing were at ASU. I loved teaching! I loved seeing students be successful! And, I love seeing students return to their alma mater showing what they are doing to continue what began at ASU! One of those such students was on stage singing the role of the father — Perry Davis Harper — a fine student with a fine voice. We could personally relate to many funny stories concerning his singing days at ASU! Many commented on his strong performance.
All characters seemed well suited to their roles, but the one who brought much sensitivity with a warm controlled vocal timbre deeply touching my heart was that of Jeanette Robinson. My congratulations to this young lady.
So now we can thank Matt and Neale to have had this beautiful presentation in Jonesboro, but we can't say they did it alone — and neither will you hear them say it. Many thanks to each and every person who had some part in this production.
I also want to thank choral and band directors who work diligently through efforts to keep music alive in these difficult times. Move on out COVID-19 (or whatever your name will be when you do move on!) Jonesboro — a city of many talents — will continue on its trail of music.
Julia Lansford,
emerita professor of vocal music,
Arkansas State University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.