Oversight in governance are keywords integral in maintaining public trust. I take this responsibility seriously. It is a responsibility vested in the Arkansas Legislature and the Legislative Review Committee.
It is our duty to thoroughly vet the allocation of monies allotted to Arkansas PBS. To do less would be mismanagement.
Arkansas voters have supported conservative values evidenced by the election of our Arkansas Legislature. Across our country, Americans are speaking out, espousing traditional values. The support for transparency is clear. The actions of the Arkansas Department of Education in negotiating a “deal” with AR PBS are not reflective of this. Responsible, transparent government demands – it requires – a competitive process, not a memorandum of understanding. A two-year, $4 million production demands it.
Our state is filled with talented individuals who could spearhead and contribute to this project. We should use them! Why export our business and monies to people out of state, who may or may not share our traditional values?
The wording, “Special Procurement,” sounds ominous. When I was informed in writing that the mode of understanding was accomplished after “… we made our case … based upon the special circumstances for getting the project started,” I was concerned. As overseers by virtue of the Legislative Review Committee, more input and oversight from elected officials is necessary.
I’ve posed questions and made requests for information from AR PBS and the group awarded the contract in question. In their words, “the majority of communication between AR PBS and the awarded consultants were via phone or Zoom ...” I find this unacceptable.
The requested “needs assessment,” completed by ADE was not provided and the wording provided in the proposal is vague, such as “address learning gap, create an enduring social studies and science.” How will that be achieved and the results measured? The criteria for the contract was also wordy and superfluous. It speaks to redundancy of use in previous situations without specificity to this present project.
At a time when millions are being spent to support our schools, communities and social programs, why not promote new alternatives that benefit our state? Instead of outsourcing this work to another state, we should consider promoting such things as school competitions and allow Arkansas students, both K-12 and post-secondary, to compete for those funds.
Let’s train our own. Let’s inspire students and teachers, and in turn reward those Arkansas students and schools. Right now, Arkansas is investing millions in internet infrastructures and schools’ capacity for on-line learning. Why not leverage this opportunity here in Arkansas?
I pledge to do my part in oversight and governance. My intentions are honorable. I vow to work to achieve positive results, represent good value for monies spent, reflect the values of Arkansas constituents, and be in compliance with applicable laws, regulations and ethical standards.
State Sen. Dan Sullivan is a Republican from Jonesboro.
