I would like to thank the Sloan family for their generous offer of land for a park in Jonesboro. This is probably the most beautiful land in the area and it would be a shame to see it bulldozed, clear cut and covered in concrete.
No one ever regrets having more green space inside a city limits. The benefits of outdoor recreation are too numerous for this letter and this property would be a wonderful asset to Jonesboro. Already it has served as a site for disc golf tournaments, bringing people to our community who spend money while visiting.
What I wouldn’t give to live next to such a park, able to enjoy the peace and quiet instead of living next to the neighborhood development that has been dragging on for 6 -7 years now. The surrounding homeowners have had to endure construction noise that starts as early as 6:30 a.m., even on weekends, clouds of dust, smoke from the burning of trees and watch in horror as the entire property has been clear cut. Talk about being unable to enjoy your own yard!
Research shows that parks enhance property value, clean city air and even keep cities cooler. Let’s do something our whole community can enjoy for decades to come and find a way to make this happen!
Lisa Tedder
Jonesboro
