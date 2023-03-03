”...we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.” – John F. Kennedy Inaugural Address Jan. 20, 1961

Those were simpler, though not less dangerous times. The Soviet Union was seen as America’s number one enemy. China had not begun to challenge its position as the world’s most powerful nation. Foreign policy then was mostly nonpartisan.

(c) 2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.